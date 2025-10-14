NPCI Int'l signs MoU with NTT DATA Japan for UPI acceptance in Japan

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with NTT DATA Japan for acceptance of UPI in the Japanese market.

In a statement National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said following the introduction of UPI in the Japanese market, Indian tourists will be able to make seamless payments at merchant locations acquired by NTT DATA by scanning QR codes using their familiar UPI applications.

"The MoU establishes the foundation for a strategic alliance, marking a significant step towards Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance in the Japanese market to enhance payment experience for Indian tourists," NPCI said in a statement.

NTT DATA Japan is a leading player in the payments ecosystem and operates CAFIS® -- Japan’s largest card payment processing network.

"Through this collaboration, NIPL and NTT DATA Japan will jointly assess and work towards facilitating UPI acceptance across NTT DATA-acquired merchant locations throughout Japan," it said.

Between January and August, over 2.08 lakh Indian visitors travelled to Japan, a 36 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

NPCI International MD & CEO Ritesh Shukla said the MoU with NTT DATA lays the foundation for enabling UPI acceptance in Japan.

This partnership is an important step toward improving the digital payment experience for Indian travellers and simplifying cross- border payments, Shukla said.