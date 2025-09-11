NPCI's national unified hub to address range anxiety of EV users: Official

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The NPCI has designed a framework for a national unified hub through which EV users can seamlessly discover the charger, make the slot booking and thereafter make payment for using the charger, a top official said on Thursday.

The heavy industries ministry is in advanced stages for seeking related approvals for the same, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Heavy Industries Hanif Qureshi said.

NPCI has designed a framework for the national unified hub, which will function as an interface to onboard the chargers for vehicles of various manufacturers and charging points on a single platform.

"The issue which we saw in the chargers was the multiplicity of apps. I think there are more than 103 apps which are made by OEMs or charge point operators. So we have been talking with the NPCI, who has now made a framework for making a national unified hub, where it will be a platform, where all the OEMs chargers, charge point operators will be there and it will be a seamless experience for the customers.

"So it will have the facility of...discovering the charger, slot booking and payment for the chargers. All these three will be there, and we are now in the advanced stages of seeking all the approvals for it. Once that is done, I feel the customer journey and range anxiety will be addressed to a large extent," Qureshi said.

