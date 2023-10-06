NRFMTTI inks skill training pact with Mahindra & Mahindra

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Haryana-based farm machinery testing institute NRFMTTI on Friday signed an agreement with tractor maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd to prepare the youth for a career in the field of farm mechanization.

The primary objective of this partnership is to bridge the gap between industry requirements and the skill sets possessed by the youth, ultimately strengthening the workforce in the farm mechanization sector.

"This partnership marks a significant step in our mission to prepare the youth for a prosperous future in the agricultural machinery industry," Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (NRFMTTI) Director Mukesh Jain said in a statement.

By combining NRFMTTI's expertise in training and Mahindra and Mahindra's industry knowledge, the institute is confident in its ability to nurture skilled professionals who will contribute to the growth of the sector, he said.

NRFMTTI is an institution under the Ministry of Agriculture.

The partnership will facilitate internship opportunities for students within the manufacturing company, providing them with practical exposure to real-world industry operations.

Additionally, the manufacturer will actively participate in NRFMTTI's placement efforts, aiding in job placements for graduates.

NRFMTTI and the leading agricultural machinery manufacturer will jointly design and implement skill development programs tailored to the specific needs of the farm machinery industry.

The training curriculum will be designed to align closely with industry demands, ensuring that graduates are job-ready upon completion of their training, the statement said. PTI LUX DRR