NRLM helps in women empowerment: SARAS fair participants

Srinagar, Oct 19 (PTI) Women from 18 states and union territories assembled here for a 10-day sale-cum-exhibition event for products made by self-help groups as part of a fair organised under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Advertisment

However, more than monetary benefits, it is the opportunity to create an identity for themselves that is driving these women not only to do better but inspire others to follow their path.

"It is a huge achievement for us to make our own identity because we never used to go out of our village or block. But now we are moving out of our states. We are now going to various states of the country and making our identity," Shama Devi Chouhan, who hails from Uttarakhand, told PTI.

She said such programmes should be organised so that women are encouraged towards these activities.

Advertisment

"We loved the behaviour and culture of the people. We have come here with many hopes. We had a good sale, all our bags have been sold. It felt good, because it is very difficult for a women to come out of the house. This thinking of the government that women can go to other states, put their stalls there and make their own identity, this is very good for us," she added.

Riyaz Ahmad Beigh, additional mission director JKNRLM, said the SARAS fair happens every year across the country and gives a platform to women to sell their products directly to customers.

"This gives women a platform to sell their products. The response has been tremendous. Self-help group members from 18 states participated in it and there was a very good sale.

Advertisment

"The aim is to provide them encouragement and a platform where they exhibit and sell their products. These women coming out of their homes is one of the main contributions of NRLM, and this is the biggest step towards their empowerment," Beigh Yasmeena Farooq, a self-help group member from Kashmir, said this scheme is very beneficial.

"It makes women financially independent. It gives women an opportunity to buy and sell the products which infuses confidence in them. It motivates other women as well," she said.

Farooq said the women need to supplement the earnings of their families.

Advertisment

"In today's times, women must be independent. The household will not run if a man is an only earning hand," she said.

Shaista, who hails from Baramulla district, said the government scheme has eliminated the middlemen and ensured that women workers get their due.

"I am thankful to the mission for such a platform. Earlier, a woman used to make shawls and sell them to middlemen. She could not make much profit then. This scheme provides us with finances. It has taken away the middlemen. We are making more than what we expected. We want such melas to continue and that all women sell their produce," she said.

Mishi Lu, block coordinator for self help groups in Arunachal Pradesh, said the response to the products from her state has been good.

"We had brought spices, atta, jewellery and pickles. We had good sales. People are sweet and they visited the stalls and bought the items. Our SHGs had a very good experience here," she said. PTI MIJ MIJ TIR TIR