NRL's liaison office inaugurated in Dhaka

Guwahati, Mar 12 (PTI) High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma inaugurated the Liaison Office of the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in Dhaka, the first overseas office of the company, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, Verma said India and Bangladesh have made unprecedented progress in advancing relations, and one of the key manifestations of that transformation is the growth in bilateral trade, economic engagement and connectivity links.

Collaboration in the power and energy sector has become one of the hallmarks of this all-encompassing relationship, and the 'Friendship Pipeline' is a testament to the growing partnership in this sector, he said.

The India-Bangladesh ‘Friendship Pipeline’ Project, which was jointly inaugurated by the prime ministers of the two countries virtually on March 18, 2023, is the first cross-border pipeline for supply of petroleum products to Bangladesh, the release said.

The pipeline has a capacity to transport 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of high-speed diesel, and has been completed at a total cost of over Rs 375 crore.

Since the inauguration of the project, 42 TMT of diesel with a total value of USD 34 million has been exported to Bangladesh, it said.

Assam-based NRL is also setting up a polypropylene unit for production of petrochemicals as part of its ongoing refinery expansion project and exploring the Bangladesh market, considering its geographical proximity to the northeast of India.

The setting up of NRL’s Liaison Office in Bangladesh will provide a boost in facilitating these collaborations, the release added. PTI DG RBT