NSDC, Axis My India partner to identify gaps in skill development initiatives

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The National Skill Development Corporation and consumer intelligence firm Axis My India have joined hands to identify data-driven gaps in key skill development initiatives and enhance the beneficiary participation rates, particularly in under-served regions of the country.

Both the entities have signed an agreement to this effect.

Through this collaboration, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will be able to assess the impact of existing skill development programmes on beneficiaries, including their employability, income generation and social-economic upliftment.

"Our collaboration with Axis My India represents a significant advancement in our efforts to identify and address skill gaps across various sectors. By utilizing comprehensive data analytics, we will enhance the efficacy of our various skilling initiatives.

"Together, we are committed to making India a global hub for skilling, while ensuring transparency and accountability in implementation," Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC, and MD of NSDC International, said.

The partnership will focus on tracking participation rates, engagement levels and outcomes of skill development programmes. Besides these, baseline surveys will be conducted to gather essential data on the current state of skill development programmes, beneficiary participation, and industry needs.

These surveys will serve as a reference point for future evaluations and assessments. Joint efforts will be made to design and implement frameworks that focus on measuring the effectiveness of training programmes and their long-term outcomes.

"We are excited to collaborate with NSDC to align grassroots insights with transformative skilling efforts. Together, we can empower individuals, especially in under-served communities, with skills that meet the demands of today's economy. This partnership will help to capitalize the demographic dividend of young India," Axis My India CMD Pradeep Gupta said.

NSDC is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) enterprise working under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. PTI RSN DRR