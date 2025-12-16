NSDC International, Manipur University ink pact to set up Japanese language training centre

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) NSDC International (NSDCI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), on Tuesday signed an agreement with Manipur University to set up a Japanese language training centre.

This initiative aims to develop high-quality Japanese language proficiency among the youth of Manipur and the entire northeastern region, equipping them with the skills required to access international opportunities, particularly in Japan's rapidly growing workforce sectors.

"This partnership is an important milestone in expanding global opportunities for the young people of Manipur. By offering Japanese language training aligned to international standards, we are enabling aspirants to build competitive careers and participate confidently in overseas markets. Our goal is to ensure that talent from every part of India is recognised, valued, and given a global platform," NSDC International CEO Alok Kumar said.

The centre will provide training programmes designed to guide learners from multiple industries, including those related to caregiving, hospitality, agriculture, and manufacturing, among others, from foundational to advanced levels of proficiency. PTI SM HVA