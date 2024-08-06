NSDC International, Sompo Care tie-up to train, promote Indian nursing care personnel in Japan

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) NSDC International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has signed an agreement with care service provider Sompo Care Inc. to provide training programmes for Indian nursing care personnel and facilitate their integration into Japan.

This collaboration is a pilot project set to commence from August 2024, and run through 2025, NSDC said in a statement.

Sompo Care will develop original training programs in addition to the Japanese language courses conducted by NSDC International, it added.

Japan faces a growing demand for care personnel, due to an ageing population and declining birth rate and to address these social challenges, Sompo Care and NSDC International have agreed to collaborate by offering training programs and promoting the acceptance of skilled Indian personnel in the nursing care sector, the statement said.

The project will involve providing Indian nursing care personnel with nine months of comprehensive education and training in India, following which they will be accepted as specified skilled workers at Sompo Care facilities in Japan.

Around 75 nurses will be trained in the pilot project and the cost for this nine-month training programme is around Rs 90,000 per person.

"This partnership allows us to provide specialised training programs for Indian nursing care personnel, enhancing their skills and preparing them for opportunities in Japan. Together, we aim to bridge the gap in healthcare services and support the global demand for skilled nursing professionals," NSDC CEO and NSDC International MD Ved Mani Tiwari said.

"We hope that those who complete the training will work with a sense of fulfilment and pride in Japan's nursing care sector," Sompo Care Representative Director, President and CEO Takamitsu Washimi added. PTI SM MR