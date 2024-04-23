NSDC, ISKCON collaborate to skill tribal, marginalised youth across India

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) National Skill Development Corporation on Tuesday said it will collaborate with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to provide vocational training to tribal and underprivileged youth across multiple states.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to bolster local economies through the establishment of Eco villages and training centres with a focus on providing skill development opportunities to tribal youth, women, and other marginalised communities.

"Through jointly conducted short-term courses, participants will receive industry-recognised certifications via the Skill India Digital Hub platform, enhancing their employability prospects.

"Upon successful completion of the training programmes, the skilled youth will have access to employment opportunities within India. Furthermore, they will be eligible for international job placements facilitated by NSDC International, a subsidiary of NSDC specialising in global mobility and placement arrangements," the corporation said.

Two additional projects will be implemented under the partnership, each designed to empower local youth and foster sustainable development.

The first project aims to replicate the success of the Govardhan Eco Village (GEV) in Palghar, Maharashtra, by setting up similar self-sufficient and sustainable establishments in regions like Nandurbar (Maharashtra), Jaipur Rural (Rajasthan), and Mandla and Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), including areas surrounding the Kanha National Park.

The second project will focus on skill development to support the local economy, particularly in hospitality, retail, and logistics. By establishing Skill India Centres in partnership with Iskcon, this initiative will equip local youth, including women, with the necessary skills for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

As part of the collaboration, ISKCON will establish a culinary school to empower tribal youth from Palghar and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and neighbouring states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Trained individuals will have the opportunity to be employed at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Kitchen in Prayagraj in 2025, with provisions for international mobility facilitated in partnership with NSDC International. PTI RSN BAL BAL