NSDC launches women entrepreneurship program in partnership with Britannia

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The National Skill Development Corporation on Wednesday launched a Women Entrepreneurship Program in partnership with Britannia, which aims to tackle challenges faced by women in entrepreneurship by offering crucial skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities.

The program has been launched with the introduction of complimentary self-learning basic entrepreneurship courses available in multiple languages on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

Upon completion of these courses, participants will receive a co-branded certificate from NSDC, Britannia Industries and National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), acknowledging their entrepreneurial skills and competencies.

"This initiative aims to empower approximately 25 lakh women across India, providing them with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to start and grow successful businesses," a statement said.

The initiative will culminate in a grand finale where the top 50 contestants will present their business ideas to a distinguished jury.

To encourage innovation and excellence, Britannia Industries will award financial grants of Rs 10 lakh each to 10 of the most successful contestants.

"We have achieved significant progress in entrepreneurship through NIESBUD and special programs with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development and other ministries," Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said.

The Secretary further said "We are also collaborating closely with other corporates and government departments, to provide skill training to women's self-help groups, whether individually or collectively, and to help organize them into various business entities".

In the skilling segment, Jan Rajneet Singh Kohli, CEO and Executive Director, Britannia Industries, said "this partnership amplifies our commitment to creating a nurturing ecosystem where women can lead, innovate, and drive our economy forward. Together, we are empowering women to reach their full potential". PTI RSN DRR