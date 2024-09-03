NSDC, NxtWave launch initiative to train over 25 lakh students

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) NxtWave Disruptive Technologies and the National Skill Development Corporation on Tuesday launched an initiative to train over 25 lakh students in next-generation technologies like machine learning, data science and generative AI and connect them with right career opportunities.

The initiative, SkillUp India 4.0, encompasses over 30 lakh students, whereby 25 lakh will be trained and more than 5 lakh students will be connected with opportunities in more than 1,000 companies.

"In the next one year starting from today we will be reaching 30 lakh students from 3,000 degree and engineering colleges within the country. There are series of activities that we would be doing with the students in the form of workshops, boot-camps, hackathons and challenges across various domains ... machine learning, data science, generative AI, mixed reality, autonomous vehicles, so in these emerging areas of technology we would connecting the students," Rahul Attuluri, CEO of NxtWave Disruptive Technologies said on the sidelines of the launch here.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC, said, "This initiative is a significant step towards realizing the prime minister's vision of Viksit Bharat, where every young Indian is empowered with the skills needed to shape the future.

"With initiatives like SkillUp India 4.0, in collaboration with NxtWave, we are not only advancing the Skill India Mission but also positioning India as the skill capital and innovation hub of the world. Today, with 45 per cent of global capacity centres already based in India, we are creating cutting-edge technologies for global giants".