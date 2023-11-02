NSDC partners with HCLTech to bridge skills gap in tech, engineering sectors

New Delhi: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has teamed up with HCL Technologies (HCLTech) to work towards bridging the skills gap, particularly in the tech and engineering sectors.

Advertisment

Under the collaboration, both organisations will work together to promote the adoption of technology among learners from diverse backgrounds and explore new global markets and business opportunities, a release said on Thursday.

The agreement was exchanged by Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech.

"This strategic partnership will enable NSDC and HCLTech to jointly transform the assessment landscape and digital learning by introducing digital assessments in tech and non-tech-based courses (B2B and B2C).

"There is also scope for collaborating on the creation of new products and programmes to enhance talent with flexibility and scale," the release said.

Additionally, the focus will be on enhancing the impact of learning by jointly developing and offering industry-relevant resources and tools.