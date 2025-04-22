NSDC, Rapido ink deal to facilitate skill development for gig workers

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Tuesday said it has inked an agreement with bike taxi aggregator Rapido to facilitate skill development for gig workers.

The partnership aims to bridge the gap between skilling and employability by integrating trained individuals into the gig economy, providing them with both part-time and full-time job opportunities, NSDC said in a statement.

"This collaboration is a significant step towards strengthening the gig economy by equipping individuals with the technical, behavioural, and safety skills needed to thrive as driver partners. We aim to foster inclusive growth, enhance employability, and ensure that every individual has skills and support to participate in India's evolving mobility sector and broader economy," Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and Managing Director of NSDC International, said in a statement.

NSDC will co-develop standardised training curricula focused on technical, behavioural, and safety skills, and provide certification under its framework to enhance job readiness and service quality.

The partnership will also see NSDC contributing to regulatory facilitation, branding, and targeted outreach, ensuring that more individuals can access sustainable livelihoods and professional growth through the gig economy, as per the statement.

"We are thrilled to partner with NSDC in creating earning opportunities for over half a million driver partners every month... this collaboration represents an important step forward as we work together to strengthen India's gig economy and contribute to the growth of the mobility sector," Rapido Co-Founder Pavan Guntupalli said. PTI SM TRB