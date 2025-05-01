NSDC, Takamol Holding to collaborate on Saudi Arabia's Skill Accelerator Program

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) NSDC International on Thursday announced it has signed a strategic agreement with Takamol Holding to collaborate on the Skill Accelerator Program -- a flagship initiative of the Government of Saudi Arabia, focused on shaping the future of workforce readiness and human capital excellence in alignment with its 'Vision 2030'.

At the heart of Saudi Arabia's economic transformation lies the urgent need to align workforce capabilities with rapidly evolving industry needs. The Skill Accelerator Program is designed to address this imperative by identifying sector-specific skill gaps, co-creating dynamic skilling strategies, and deploying high-impact delivery models across the Kingdom.

As part of this partnership, NSDC International (NSDCI) will provide deep technical expertise in workforce analytics, sectoral skilling strategies, policy advisory, curriculum co-development, and global bench-marking.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and Managing Director of NSDC International, stated: "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of skills and work. Through this collaboration with Takamol, we aim to contribute to Saudi Arabia's human capital ambitions with globally bench-marked, locally relevant skilling solutions aligned to Vision 2030." Hessah Alobaid, Project Director at Takamol Holding, shared, "Our collaboration with NSDC International brings in global insights and robust technical frameworks that will elevate our ability to deliver on the Kingdom's transformative workforce vision." The signing of this agreement sets the stage for a long-term, strategic collaboration between NSDC International and Takamol Holding.

Beyond the immediate scope of the Skill Accelerator Program, both organisations have expressed intent to deepen their partnership across areas such as sector-specific workforce development strategies in emerging and traditional industries; digital skilling frameworks and future skills integration; certification systems and qualification frameworks tailored to local and global employment standards; up-skilling programmes for expatriates and Saudi nationals to improve employability and productivity, etc.

NSDC International is the global subsidiary of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), responsible for driving international partnerships, consulting, and workforce mobility solutions by leveraging India's experience in designing and delivering large-scale skilling programmes. It works with governments, industry bodies, and multilateral agencies to co-create human capital development solutions aligned with local economic goals.