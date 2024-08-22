NSDC, TalentCorp partner to build digital skilling ecosystem in Malaysia

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) NSDC International on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) to empower Malaysian youth with new age skills.

NSDC International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The collaboration is set to bolster the bilateral ties between India and Malaysia, advancing the skill development framework in both countries, NSDC said in a statement.

“This partnership offers valuable opportunities for mutual learning and growth for both countries," Minister of State for Education (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary said.

The partnership will focus on the digitalization of Malaysia's talent ecosystem and the implementation of digitally verifiable credentials.

Through a comprehensive skilling digital platform, this initiative will explore curriculum development, content creation, training design and delivery, and best practices for enhancing assessment and certification frameworks.

The collaboration aims to facilitate the human capital development of Malaysian youth through robust digital solutions, it added. PTI SM MR