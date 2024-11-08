NSDC, TCS ink pact to launch National Proficiency Test for skill assessment

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The National Skill Development Corporation and TCS iON on Friday signed an agreement to roll out a National Proficiency Test to assess the skill level and provide industry-recognized certifications, in a bid to improve the employability potential of job seekers, students and professionals.

The tests will be conducted once every month, and can be taken from cities across the country, with no bar on number of attempts.

Designed to assess the competencies in a unique two-part test – Test of Knowledge and Test of Application- the NPTs will empower participants to demonstrate their proficiency to potential employers, thereby enhancing their career opportunities and improving chances of securing higher salary packages.

"The NSDC-TCS iON agreement inked today is not just an understanding but the beginning of a movement for enhanced employability for every Indian to get their skills assessed and certified, thereby making them more employable in today's world as per industry standards requirements and expectations," Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC said.

"By aligning skill assessments with industry requirements, we can ensure that our youth are not only job-ready but also equipped to excel in their chosen fields," he added.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the MoU signing ceremony, he shared that right now NPT has just been opened for five sectors including banking & financial services, digital, manufacturing, sales & marketing and human resources, across 25 competencies.

"To apply, one can go to TCS iON platform or through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal. Upon clearing the exam, a joint certificate will be issued by TCS and NSDC," the NSDC CEO said.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, "There is no age limit for the test. The applicants will have to pay a fees for testing because there is a cost of testing and particularly in a skilling domain, the cost of testing is higher. They (NSDC) have launched at Rs 799".

NPTs assess the participants and provide a Proficiency Score basis the demonstrated knowledge and skills. Participants can access exclusive corporate job listings on the TCS iON platform with their NPT score. PTI RSN RSN ANU ANU