NSDC ties up AIU for academic credential verification, skill integration in India

Mumbai: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Thursday said it has partnered with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for academic credential verification and integration of skill-based courses into higher education across the country.

The partnership will establish a technology-driven verification system for academic and skill qualifications awarded by Indian institutions, NSDC said in a statement.

Utilising the National Academic Depository (NAD) and institution-level data, it will streamline academic and professional verification, enabling universities and colleges to efficiently process verifications via online interfaces or API integration.

"We are aligning skilling with education and this initiative strengthens India's position as a trusted provider of future-ready talent, ensuring students and institutions can seamlessly access opportunities in an increasingly interconnected global economy," Ved Mani Tiwari, COO (Officiating CEO) of NSDC and MD of NSDC International, said.

This initiative will strengthen international trust in Indian credentials through a transparent and reliable authentication framework.

"The MoU also includes other collaborative arrangements, such as the verification of Indian qualifications. This initiative aims to create a future-ready workforce by equipping students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills," AIU President Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said.

Moreover, the partnership will introduce a global academic equivalence platform to compare certificates, diplomas, and degrees worldwide.