NSDC, WES partner for digital verification of academic records

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and World Education Services (WES) have joined hands to streamline the verification of digital academic records from Indian education institutions and boards, a statement said on Wednesday.

"This partnership with WES marks a step forward in our mission to facilitate global mobility for Indian students and professionals.

"By reducing application processing times from 5-6 weeks to merely one week in most cases, we are streamlining the verification process and ensuring secure, swift transfer of verified academic records," NSDC CEO and NSDC International MD Ved Mani Tiwari said in the statement.

This collaboration not only eases administrative burdens but also strengthens the foundation of trust and transparency in academic qualifications, he said.

The partnership will provide real-time and comprehensive support to applicants and issuing institutions and recipients. By leveraging blockchain technology, NSDC ensures a secure and transparent method of sharing information, enhancing document security and minimising the risk of fraud.

"Through this partnership, we will be able to broaden and deepen our impact as we seek to support global mobility and advance opportunity in India and beyond," WES CEO and Executive Director Esther T Benjamin said.