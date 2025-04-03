NSDC, WRI India ink pact to drive green skilling ecosystem

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and WRI India have entered into a partnership to strengthen the green skilling ecosystem in the country.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in New Delhi on Wednesday in this regard with a vision to transform India into a green-skilled nation, WRI, which provides information and proposals to foster environmentally sound and socially equitable development, said in a statement.

The agreement focuses on boosting green skills in manufacturing, service and agriculture sectors, it said, adding that it also aims to promote sustainable development by equipping individuals and businesses, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), with market-relevant skills for green jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC, and MD of NSDC International, said, "This partnership with WRI India will play a pivotal role in equipping youth and MSMEs with specialised capabilities that not only meet domestic demand but also position India as a global hub for green talent." Madhav Pai, CEO of WRI India, said, "Our collaboration marks a significant step in bridging the green skill gap by integrating research-driven insights with practical strategies and innovative skilling models. By fostering industry-aligned reskilling and upskilling initiatives, we aim to empower individuals and businesses -- especially MSMEs -- to thrive in a low-carbon future."