NSDL IPO allotment: Check status, latest GMP, listing date

New Delhi: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) was subscribed 41 times at the close of its three-day bidding window on Friday.
The allotment status was finalised on August 4, paving the way for the stock’s upcoming debut on the stock exchanges.
NSDL IPO allotment status live
How to check NSDL allotment status via BSE?
- Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type after opening the BSE website
- Choose NSDL IPO from the list
- Enter your application number and PAN details
- Verify the captcha and click Search
How to check NSDL allotment status via MUFG Intime (Registrar):
- Visit MUFG Intime, the registrar's website here
- Go to the IPO Allotment section
- Select “NSDL” from the drop-down menu
- Choose between PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID
- Enter your details correctly and submit
- Your allotment status will be displayed on the screen
NSDL IPO GMP today?
Prior to the official listing of the issue, the share price of NSDL in the grey market premium (GMP) was trading around Rs 132 per share. This indicates a potential listing price of Rs 932.
This translates to a 16.50% higher than the issue price.
The IPO has a price band of Rs 760-800 per share.
However, it is important to note that GMPs are unofficial and can be volatile.
NSDL IPO listing date, demat transfer and refunds timeline
The listing of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) shares is scheduled for August 6, following the IPO subscription window from July 30 to August 1.
Investors who are allotted shares can expect them to be credited to their Demat accounts by August 6 or 7, and these can be verified via their broker’s app or the NSDL portal.
Those who did not receive an allotment will have their application amounts automatically unblocked or refunded within 2–3 working days, completing the IPO timeline ahead of the stock's market debut.
NSDL IPO subscription details
The Rs 4,011-crore initial share sale got bids for 1,44,03,92,004 shares against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer, translating into 41.01 times subscription, as per data available with the NSE.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 103.97 times the subscription. The category for non-institutional investors received 34.98 times subscription, and the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 7.73 times.
National Securities Depository Ltd mobilised over Rs 1,201 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.
NSDL IPO structure
The depository's public issue solely consists of an offer for sale (OFS) component of 5.01 crore shares, and those selling shares under this are National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India, and Administrator of Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).
Since the public issue is entirely an OFS, NSDL will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.
The upcoming listing will make NSDL the country's second publicly traded depository after Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL), which was listed on the NSE in 2017.
What does NSDL do, and why is it important?
NSDL is a Sebi-registered market infrastructure institution offering a wide range of products and services to the financial and securities markets in India. Following the introduction of the Depositories Act in 1996, it pioneered the dematerialisation of securities in India in November 1996.
ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue.