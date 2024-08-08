NSE adds 1 crore investors in 5 months, total goes up to 10 crore

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said its unique registered investors have crossed the 10 crore mark, with the latest 1 crore addition taking place in just five months.

The investor base has seen more than 3-time jump in the last five years, facilitated by rapid growth in digitisation, rising investor awareness, financial inclusion and sustained market performance.

"The unique registered investor base on the National Stock Exchange of India crossed the 10-crore mark on August 8, 2024," the bourse said in a statement.

With this, the total number of client codes (accounts) registered with the exchange stands at 19 crore. This includes all client registrations done till date.

Notably, clients can register with more than one trading member.

Investor registrations at NSE have seen an accelerating trend over the last few years. The exchange said that it took over 25 years for the registered investor base to hit the 4-crore mark in March 2021. The subsequent 1 crore increments have come through at an accelerated pace, taking on an average of about 6-7 months, with the last crore added in just over five months.

Of the 10 crore registered investors, the median age is 32 years. Five years ago, it was 38 years. This reflects the increasing interest in markets among the youth. Nearly, one in five investors today are females.

"This growth can be attributed to several key factors, including the streamlined Know Your Customer (KYC) process, enhanced financial literacy facilitated by stakeholder-led investor awareness programmes and enduring positive market sentiment," Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer of NSE, said.

Moreover, indirect participation has also increased with nearly 2.1 crore new SIP accounts opened between March 2024 and June 2024. PTI SP SP SHW