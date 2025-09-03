NSE appoints former IFSCA chairman Injeti Srinivas as Public Interest Director

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has appointed Injeti Srinivas, former chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), as a Public Interest Director on its board.

According to sources, Srinivas may also be considered for the position of NSE chairman, subject to approval from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

A 1983-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, Srinivas has joined the board of the NSE on Tuesday, an update with the exchange's website showed.

He has previously served as Corporate Affairs Secretary and was the founding chairperson of IFSCA, where he played a key role in institutional reforms, governance enhancement, and systemic policy innovation.

Srinivas has more than four decades of experience in corporate and financial regulation, industrial promotion, corporate and insolvency law, competition law, chartered accountancy, cost accountancy, company secretary laws, public policy, and international cooperation.

Alongside Srinivas, the NSE board includes several other public interest directors such as Abhilasha Kumari, Retired Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court and Former Judicial Member of the Lokpal of India; Mamata Biswal, Professor of Law and ICSSR Senior Research Fellow at GNLU; S. Sudarshan, Professor at IIT Bombay; S. Ravindran, former Executive Director at Sebi; and Rajesh Gopinathan, former MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services. PTI SP TRB