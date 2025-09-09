NSE appoints former IFSCA chief Injeti Srinivas as chairman

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has appointed Injeti Srinivas, former chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), as its chairman effective Tuesday.

The NSE did not have a chairman for two years. The appointment comes at a time when the exchange is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO).

A 1983-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, Srinivas joined the board of NSE last week as a public interest director.

In a statement, the board and the management of NSE welcomed Srinivas as the chairperson on the Governing Board of the bourse.

He has previously served as Corporate Affairs Secretary and was the founding chairperson of IFSCA, where he played a key role in institutional reforms, governance enhancement, and systemic policy innovation.

Srinivas has more than four decades of experience in corporate and financial regulation, industrial promotion, corporate and insolvency law, competition law, chartered accountancy, cost accountancy, company secretary laws, public policy, and international cooperation.

Earlier, as Union Sports Secretary and Director General of the Sports Authority of India, he conceptualised the Khelo India programme and overhauled India's sports governance framework. He has also led the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority and undertaken international assignments with the UN in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

He served on the boards of Sebi as well as LIC and was a member of the Financial Stability and Development Council of India from 2017 to 2023.

He holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and an MBA from Strathclyde Graduate Business School, UK.

Alongside Srinivas, the NSE board comprises members, including MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan; Abhilasha Kumari, Retired Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court and Former Judicial Member of the Lokpal of India; Mamata Biswal, Professor of Law and ICSSR Senior Research Fellow at GNLU; S. Sudarshan, Professor at IIT Bombay; S. Ravindran, former Executive Director at Sebi; and Rajesh Gopinathan, former MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services. PTI SP TRB