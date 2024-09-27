NSE, BSE revise transaction charges effective from Oct 1

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday revised their transaction fees for cash and futures and options trades after markets regulator Sebi mandated a uniform flat fee structure for all members of market infrastructure institutions.

The revised rates will be applicable from October 1, the exchanges said in separate circulars.

BSE has revised the transaction fees for Sensex and Bankex options contracts in the equity derivatives segment to Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover.

However, the transaction charges for other contracts in the equity derivatives segment remain unchanged.

For Sensex 50 options and stock options, BSE charges a transaction fee of Rs 500 per crore of premium turnover, with no transaction fee applicable for index and stock futures.

According to NSE, the transaction fee for the cash market will be Rs 2.97 per lakh of traded value. For equity futures, the fee will be Rs 1.73 per lakh of traded value, while for equity options, it will be Rs 35.03 per lakh of premium value.

In the currency derivatives segment, futures will incur a fee of Rs 0.35 per lakh of traded value, and options, including interest rate options, will have a fee of Rs 31.10 per lakh of premium value.

This came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) came out with a circular in July regarding charges imposed by Market Infrastructure Institutions. The circular mandates that MIIs must have a uniform charge structure for all members, replacing the current volume-based slab system.

Additionally, it specified that any charges recovered by trading members from their clients must match the charges they pay to MIIs, ensuring transparency. PTI SP MR