NSE, BSE say functioning normal; not impacted by Microsoft outage

New Delhi: The Country's leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday said they are not impacted due to the global outage of Microsoft systems amid reports of disruptions in functioning of several airlines, banks, media outlets worldwide.

Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.

Meanwhile, the two leading Indian stock exchanges announced that they are not impacted due to Microsoft outage.

"NSE (National Stock Exchange) and NCL (NSE Clearing Ltd) are working normal today," NSE's spokesperson said in a statement.

Separately, a spokerseron of BSE said that the bourse is "not impacted due to Microsoft issue. Our operations are running normal." Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved.

The glitch is causing users to see the Blue Screen of Death error messages, and there are widespread reports of disruptions in international airlines, banks, media outlets and even in the London Stock Exchange.