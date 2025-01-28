NSE, Chhattisgarh govt forge ties for student skilling programme

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the Chhattisgarh government to implement a student skill building programme for the youth of the state in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

As part of the pact, NSE with the support of the government of Chhattisgarh, will implement a student skill building programme to increase awareness, build skills and competencies in the BFSI sector across the state. This project will enhance employability and self-employment opportunities in the sector, according to an official statement by the exchange.

Skill development for enhancing employability and self-employment opportunities is one of the key themes of the Union Budget 2024 as well as the New Education Policy (2020) of the Union government.

This programme aligns with Chhattisgarh government's objective and aims to empower the youth of the state with essential skills and knowledge in the BFSI sector .

By leveraging NSE's expertise and market leadership, the state will build a robust talent pool that drives the state's economic growth while enhancing financial literacy across communities, Mukesh Bansal, Secretary to Chief Minister, government of Chhattisgarh, said.

"After Meghalaya and Uttarakhand, we are delighted to partner with the government of Chhattisgarh to empower its youth. Our initiative aligns perfectly with the state's vision for economic growth. This programme will not only democratize financial knowledge but also support Chhattisgarh's journey toward economic resilience. NSE's student skilling programme seeks to impart hands-on training in the BFSI sector," Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer of NSE, said. PTI SP HVA