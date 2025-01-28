"Fake news": NSE clarifies regarding appointment of Siddharth Kotak as AI promotion chairman

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Tuesday issued a clarification in response to recent news articles circulating online, which incorrectly reported the appointment of Siddharth Kotak as the AI Promotion Chairman of the bourse.

The stock exchange stated these reports are completely false and have been published without its authorization.

In a statement, the exchange said it "would like to clarify that no such individual by the name Siddharth Kotak has joined NSE as mentioned in the news articles. The news is misleading and fake".

The NSE urged investors, stakeholders, market participants, and the general public to disregard this fake news and exercise caution.