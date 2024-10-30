National Stock Exchange crosses 20 crore total client accounts

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday said the total number of client accounts registered with the bourse surpassed 20-crore mark primarily due to digital transformation and technological innovation.

This includes all client registrations done till date.

"The total number of client codes at the exchange (accounts) surpassed 20 crore, an impressive growth in eight months, having been 16.9 crore just eight months earlier," NSE said in a statement.

This growth reflects strong investor confidence in India's growth story. The widespread adoption of mobile trading applications and increasing investor awareness, supported by the government's digital initiatives, has effectively democratized market access, particularly benefiting investors from tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said.

This expansion is supported by streamlined KYC processes, enhanced financial literacy programmes, and sustained positive market sentiments, as demonstrated by robust participation across diverse investment instruments including equities, ETFs, REITs, InvITs, and various bonds, he added.

Among states, Maharashtra leads with the highest number of accounts at 3.6 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.2 crore), Gujarat (1.8 crore), Rajasthan and West Bengal at 1.2 crore each. Together, these states account for nearly 50 per cent of total client accounts, while the top ten states account for approximately three-fourths of the total.

Additionally, the unique registered investor base stood at 10.5 crore, having crossed the 10-crore mark on August 8, 2024.