NSE eying public listing in 8-9 months: CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is preparing for its much-awaited public listing, expected to take place within the next 8-9 months after receiving clearance from markets regulator Sebi.

"NSE had filed for settlement with Sebi in June 2025. Once the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) is received, the exchange will require 4-5 months to prepare its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), followed by another 4-5 months for Sebi's review," the exchange's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said here on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at the launch of the Hindi edition of his biography ' 'Sthitapragya'.

In June, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey affirmed that no obstacle will remain for the country's largest stock bourse NSE to go ahead with its initial public offering (IPO).

It can be noted that NSE's IPO plans have been stuck for over nine years now. The bourse first filed its draft papers in 2016 to mobilise Rs 10,000 crore through an offer for sale by existing shareholders, who were looking to offload 22 per cent shares to the public.

However, approval was not granted by Sebi due to regulatory concerns pertaining to governance and the co-location matter. Since then, NSE has approached Sebi several times for clearance.

In March, Sebi announced the formation of an internal committee to look into NSE's IPO, and the markets regulator asked NSE to resolve all the issues.

NSE has a valuation of about Rs 4.7 lakh crore. The largest India equity bourse is already the 10th-most valuable private company in the country, as per the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list of listed as well as unlisted companies.

Chauhan also emphasised the need for consultations with market participants before making any changes in framework pertaining to derivative.

He added that instead of imposing a ban, those unable to manage the risks should refrain from participating, and discussions should be held to arrive at an appropriate decision.