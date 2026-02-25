NSE global platform to allow investors to trade across 30 world markets: Official

Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian investors will be able to trade across 30 global markets via a global access platform, the Chief Managing Director and CEO of NSE IX, Balasubramaniam V, said on Wednesday.

The NSE IX (National Stock Exchange International Exchange) global access platform is currently in a soft-launch phase, with the US being the first market to go live. Access to additional global markets is expected to be rolled out before the end of 2026, he said.

In an interaction with reporters, V. Balasubramaniam outlined how the new platform available in browser and application formats, will allow retail investors to complete digital KYC in under a minute using PAN-based authentication.

Once verified, investors can remit funds to a designated account in GIFT City, where NSE IX has tied up with a foreign broker that maintains a backup account structure. The Indian trader will not need a demat account to trade on the global access platform, he added.

After funds are remitted, within the USD 250,000 annual limit permitted under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), investors will see their trading limits reflected on the app.

They can then create multiple watchlists and begin placing buy and sell orders in global stocks, he said.

Initially, the focus is on US markets, which account for over 95 per cent of outbound investments by Indian residents. Investors can add leading global companies such as NVIDIA, Apple and Microsoft to their watchlists and trade in dollar-denominated assets, Balasubramaniam said.

The platform supports value-based or fractional investing, enabling investors to purchase a portion of a high-priced stock rather than a full share. For instance, even if a stock trades at several hundred dollars, an investor can buy exposure worth as little as $5, with the fractional holding reflected in the portfolio.

Balasubramaniam added that however, certain products remain restricted under the LRS framework. Derivatives trading, cryptocurrencies and other digital assets will not be available. All transactions will be fully compliant with Indiaâs regulatory norms.

Talking about the centre's recent extension of the tax holiday in the Union Budget, Subramaniam said, "Now in this recent budget extending tax holidays for International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) units to 20 years provides clear certainty and tax uncertainty is gone." However, competing centres like Dubai are providing a 50-year tax holiday. Basically, a 20-year extension of the tax holiday gives you a good roadmap for the business with clarity. I expect more players to come, he added.

NSE IX is India's leading international exchange, wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India. Operating from GIFT City, Gujarat, it is the preferred financial gateway for both inbound and outbound investments.

"NSE IX trades almost USD100 billion every month, working out to over USD 5 billion average daily trading volume. And if you compare it with how, say, the NIFTY futures contract trades on the domestic market, we are actually double the size. So effectively, we have more than 65-70% market shares with the NIFTY index futures trading size," the CEO & MD of NSE IX said. PTI KVM PD MR