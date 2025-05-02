NSE launches Nifty Waves index to offer deep insights of media, entertainment industry

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday announced the launch of Nifty Waves Index, comprising 43 listed companies that belong to the media, entertainment, and gaming industry.

The new index is designed to provide deep insights into the performance of one of the country's most dynamic sectors.

With a diverse ecosystem spanning film, television, digital platforms, music, and gaming, the Indian media and entertainment industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation, blending creative innovation with rapid technological adoption.

"India's next significant export is its imagination-- our stories, music, innovation, and creative spirit. Through WAVES, we are building a bridge between our rich cultural heritage and our boundless digital future. The launch of the Nifty Waves Index has provided us with a tool to measure success in this field and inspire many more entrepreneurs," Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said while launching the index at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The weight of each stock in the Nifty Waves Index is based on free float market capitalisation subject to a cap of 5 per cent. The base date for the index is April 1, 2005, and the base value is 1,000. The index will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE said, "The Nifty Waves index is designed to provide deep insights into the performance of one of India’s most dynamic sectors. It offers us a benchmark to understand market trends and unlock the full potential of India’s creative economy".