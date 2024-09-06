NSE launches two sets of sculptures showing a bull and Indian family

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Leading stock exchange NSE on Friday unveiled two sets of sculptures showing a bull and six human figures representing an Indian family.

The two sets were inaugurated by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Friday evening.

The IPO-bound company's managing director and chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan said one set is inside the compound of the bourse while the other is right outside against which the public can pose.

Its rival BSE has a bull which is off bounds for the general public, while globally, the famed Wall Street in New York sports a bull by the roadside.

"This is an Indian bull. In an Indian village it is known as saand. This is real life size. Six other statues represent normal citizens from India," Chauhan told PTI Video.

Chauhan said Ram Sutar, who has designed the Statue of Unity in neighbouring Gujarat, has sculpted the statues inaugurated at the NSE.

He said the exchange, which is celebrating 30 years, has witnessed a huge growth in the number of investors in its journey.

Radhakrishnan also launched a coffee table book devoted to NSE's role in capital markets and the Indian growth story.