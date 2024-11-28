NSE, Meghalaya govt ink pact for Student Skill Building Program

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it has collaborated with the Meghalaya government for a skill building program for the youth of the state in the BFSI sector.

Advertisment

This project will enhance employability and self-employment opportunities in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, NSE said in a statement.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the exchange with the support of the Meghalaya Government will implement the program to increase awareness, build skills and competencies in the BFSI across the state.

"As India cements its position amongst the world's largest economies and continues its remarkable growth story, the Northeast region stands poised to play a transformative role in this journey. Meghalaya is committed to being at the forefront of this transformation.

Advertisment

"Our collaboration with the NSE through their Student Skilling Program marks a significant step in empowering Meghalaya's youth in the BFSI sectors. By equipping our youth with financial knowledge and skills, we are investing in both their future and Meghalaya's prosperity," Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, said.

This program aims to empower the youth of Meghalaya with essential skills and knowledge in the BFSI sector, bridging the skill gap and enhancing their employment opportunities for the future.

"With financial literacy at the heart of NSE's mission, we aim to transform young people from job seekers into job creators," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO at NSE, said. PTI SP DRR