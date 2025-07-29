NSE Q1 profit rises 14% to Rs 2,924 cr; total income drops 3%

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 2,924 crore for three months ended June 2025.

It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 2,567 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal year.

In a statement, NSE said that excluding the gains from sales of investment in subsidiaries/ associates, income tax refund and Sebi settlement fees, the normalised consolidated profit before tax for the first quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 3,683 crore.

The bourse's total income dropped 3 per cent to Rs 4,798 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 4,950 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25.

The total expenditure for Q1FY26 decreased by 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,053 crore.

During Q1FY26, NSE's contribution to the exchequer was Rs 14,331 crore, which comprised STT/CTT (Securities Transaction Tax/ Commodity Transaction Tax) of Rs 12,338 crore, stamp duty of Rs 875 crore, Sebi fees of Rs 265 crore, income tax of Rs 338 crore and GST of Rs 515 crore.

Out of Rs 12,338 crore contribution from STT/CTT, 54 per cent is from the cash market segment, and the remaining 46 per cent is from the equity derivatives segment.

On a standalone basis, NSE's net profit stood at Rs 2,409 crore and total income at Rs 4,243 crore for the quarter under review.