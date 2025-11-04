NSE Q2 profit declines 33 pc to Rs 2,098 cr

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 2,098 crore for the September quarter.

It had posted a PAT of Rs 3,137 crore in the same quarter last year.

Excluding a provision of Rs 1,297 crore made towards the settlement applications filed with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) under the Settlement Regulations, the exchange's adjusted PAT stood at Rs 3,396 crore, marking a 16 per cent sequential rise, NSE said in a statement.

"NSE has recognised a provision of Rs 1,297 crores in Q2 FY26, including interest, towards the settlement applications that NSE had filed with Sebi under Sebi (Settlement Regulations) 2018 with respect to Colocation and Dark Fibre matters. Revert from Sebi on the above-mentioned applications is awaited, of which the future outcome is uncertain at this stage, the exchange said.

The exchange's consolidated total income for the quarter under review fell 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,160 crore from Rs 5,023 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.

During the first half of FY26, NSE's contribution to the exchequer stood at Rs 28,308 crore, comprising STT (Securities Transaction Tax)/CTT (Commodities Transaction Tax) of Rs 23,451 crore, stamp duty of Rs 1,651 crore, Sebi fees of Rs 496 crore, income tax of Rs 1,809 crore, and GST of Rs 901 crore.

On a half-yearly basis, NSE reported a PAT of Rs 5,022 crore, while adjusted PAT (excluding the Sebi provision) came in at Rs 6,320 crore, compared with Rs 5,704 crore in the same period of FY25.

The exchange's total income for H1FY26 stood at Rs 8,959 crore, against Rs 9,974 crore in the year-ago period. PTI SP TRB