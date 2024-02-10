NSE Q3 net profit rises 8 pc to Rs 1,975 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday reported an 8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,975 crore for three months ended December 2023.

The consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 3,517 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year (2023-24), a surge of 25 per cent year-on-year, NSE said in a statement.

Apart from trading, the total revenue was also supported by other revenue lines, including listing, index services, data services and co-location facility, the exchange added.

During the first nine months of FY24, NSE contributed Rs 28,131 crore to the exchequer, which comprised STT (Securities Transaction Tax) of Rs 23,137 crore, Income tax (Rs 1,490 crore), Stamp duty (Rs 1,456 crore), GST (Rs 1,257 crore) and Sebi charges (Rs 791 crore).

On the trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) of Rs 80,512 crore, a growth of 50 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, equity futures reached an ADTV of Rs 1,31,010 crore, up 18 per cent and equity options ADTVs stood at Rs 56,707 crore, up 28 per cent.

On a standalone basis, NSE posted a net profit of Rs 1,377 crore for the third quarter under review compared to Rs 1,568 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

Its total operating income surged 21 per cent to Rs 3,170 crore for the December quarter from Rs 2,629 crore in the year-ago period. PTI SP BAL BAL