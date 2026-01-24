NSE sets up investor awareness stall at Kolkata Book Fair

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set up an investor awareness pavilion at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, as part of its annual outreach initiative to promote financial literacy and informed investing, a statement said on Saturday.

The pavilion will remain open for 14 days from January 22 at Boimela Prangan, Bidhannagar.

The pavilion aims to enhance investors' understanding of the securities market through interactive displays, one-on-one interactions, investor awareness workshops and a grievance redressal helpdesk.

Visitors can take part in initiatives such as the 'Wheel of Financial Freedom' and 'Every Move Matters' games, along with joint activities with online financial quizzes and fraud identification exercises, it added.

As of December 2025, West Bengal had 73.5 lakh registered investors, accounting for 5.9 per cent of NSE's total investor base and ranking fourth in the country.

The state added 9.9 lakh new investors last year, contributing 6.3 per cent of total new registrations nationwide.

During the year, five companies from the state were listed on the mainboard, raising Rs 4,507 crore, while 13 companies debuted on the SME platform, raising Rs 591 crore, NSE said.

Meanwhile, SEBI has indicated that NSE is expected to get its NOC for the long-awaited IPO of the country's largest bourse. The bourse earlier had indicated that the listing will be pursued after addressing regulatory and governance-related requirements. PTI BSM MNB