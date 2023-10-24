NSE Subsidiary inducts Dakshita Das on its board

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) National Stock Exchange (NSE) subsidiary NSE Indices has inducted former bureaucrat Dakshita Das on its board.

Das retired as an Additional Member (Finance) Railway Board in 2021. Prior to this, she was an Additional Secretary in the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance.

She has also served as MD and CEO of the housing finance regulator National Housing Bank (NHB).

According to the NSE Indices website, Das was inducted into the board as an independent director last week.

NSE Indices Limited, formerly India Index Services & Products Limited, owns and manages a portfolio of over 350 indices under the NIFTY brand as of August 31, 2023, including NIFTY 50. NIFTY indices are used as benchmarks for products traded on NSE.

NIFTY indices served as the benchmark index for 129 ETFs listed in India and 12 ETFs listed abroad as of August 31, 2023, as per the website.