NSE Sustainability launches ESG ratings for listed companies

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Ltd, an entity of the National Stock Exchange, on Friday announced the launch of its ESG ratings for listed companies.

The firm focus on assessing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance providing stakeholders with vital information to make informed decisions.

In a statement, NSE Sustainability said it received registration certificate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to operate as a Category I ESG Rating Provider (ERP).

"NSE Sustainability's mission is to provide stakeholders, including investors, businesses, regulators and the public with accurate, comprehensive and unbiased evaluations of corporate sustainability practices," NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

The ESG ratings are derived from a thorough evaluation of company practices, policies, and disclosures across relevant sectors and industries.

NSE Sustainability said it employs a transparent, data-driven, and materiality-based ESG ratings methodology aligned with national and international standards and best practices.

NSE Sustainability is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE Indices, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. PTI SP TRB