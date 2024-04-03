NSE to launch four new indices in capital markets, F&O segments from Apr 8

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday said it will launch four new indices in cash and futures and options segments from April 8.

The new indices are Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap, Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20, Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20, and Nifty MidSmall Healthcare.

"Consequently, the broadcast of the indices will be made available to F&O members in NEAT+ terminals under the multiple index inquiry screen.

"Members using Non-Neat Front end (NNF) can configure/ develop their system to receive the index broadcast. The effective date for implementation of the circular will be April 08, 2024," NSE said in the circular.

These indices will be available on the trading system in both capital markets and derivatives segments.

The Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap index consists of 10 companies, and is based on the free float market capitalisation method, the bourse said.

The Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20 Index and Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 Index aims to track the performance of select large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks from the Nifty 500 index that represent the manufacturing and infrastructure theme.

Reliance Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Tata Motors are top constituents for Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20 Index.

And Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel are the top consitutents for the Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 Index.

Nifty MidSmall Healthcare tracks the performance of the mid cap and small cap stocks within the healthcare sector.

The index includes up to 30 stocks selected from the parent Nifty MidSmallcap 400 index based on the stock’s six-month average free-float market capitalisation. Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma are the top constituents of the index. PTI HG MR