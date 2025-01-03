NSE tops IPO Chart in Asia; raises record Rs 1.67 lakh crore in 2024

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange on Friday said it has recorded the highest number of IPOs in Asia last year, which cumulatively raised about Rs 1.67 lakh crore, the largest-ever fundraising globally from the primary market.

The bourse registered the highest number of IPOs -- 90 on the mainboard and 178 on the SME platform Emerge -- in any calendar year, demonstrating the growing confidence of investors in India's capital markets, NSE said.

Globally, the initial public offering (IPO) activity saw 1,145 listings in 2024 compared to 1,271 in 2023. Despite this, India proved to be a remarkable performer, contributing to about 25 per cent of all IPO activity in Asia, it added.

"India led the chart with NSE facilitating 268 companies going for IPOs raising total fundraise of approximately Rs 1.67 lakh crore (USD 19.5 billion), including the Rs 27,735 crore (USD 3.3 billion) public issue of Hyundai Motor India, the largest-ever in India and the second-largest globally in 2024," the exchange said in a statement.

Among the IPOs, 90 companies were listed on NSE's mainboard, contributing Rs 1.59 lakh crore, while 178 SMEs collectively raised Rs 7,349 crore, it noted.

"The record number of IPOs during this calendar year highlights the resilience and potential of the Indian economy," Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE.

The data suggest that NSE has alone done more number of IPOs than other top exchanges in Asia, including Japan Exchange Group, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and China's Shanghai Stock Exchange have done cumulatively," Krishnan added.

Krishnan also highlighted that NSE has facilitated the highest amount of fundraising through IPOs in 2024 of USD 17.3 billion against other global exchanges like NYSE (USD 15.9 billion) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (USD 8.8 billion). PTI HG HG BAL BAL