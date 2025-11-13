NSO proposes to conduct survey on migration, seeks comments on draft

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has proposed to conduct a survey on migration during the period July 2026-June 2027.
The survey aims to generate reliable estimates on migration rates, reasons for migration, short-term migration, and other related characteristics of households and individuals across the country, an official statement said.
According to the statement, to ensure the comprehensiveness and usefulness of the forthcoming Survey on migration, the NSO has initiated the process of developing survey instruments.
The draft schedule has been uploaded on the MoSPI website for wider consultation.
Policymakers, researchers, academic institutions, and the general public are invited to review the schedule and share their feedback or suggestions on its structure, content, and coverage.
It stated that the comments and suggestions may be sent by November 30, 2025.
The draft questionnaire and feedback format can be accessed at the link provided on the MoSPI website, it informed.
Since its inception in 1950, the National Sample Survey (NSS), conducted by the NSO has been undertaking large-scale household surveys on a wide range of socio-economic subjects.
Over the decades, the NSS has become a cornerstone of official statistics, providing valuable inputs for evidence-based policymaking and capturing crucial dimensions of household consumption, employment, education, health, and other aspects of socio-economic development.
In continuation of this effort, the NSO proposes to conduct a survey on migration between July 2026 and June 2027.
The survey aims to generate reliable estimates on migration rates, reasons for migration, short-term migration, and other related characteristics of households and individuals across the country.
Migration surveys have been conducted by the NSS since the 9th round (1955), with dedicated rounds such as the 18th (1963-64) and 64th (2007-08), collecting detailed information on various aspects of migration.
More recent data on migration was collected through the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2020-21 and the Multiple Indicator Survey (2020–21).
The forthcoming Survey on Migration is expected to provide comprehensive and up-to-date data on the extent and patterns of migration -- both rural–urban and inter-state -- along with reasons for migration, duration of stay, return migration, employment and income profiles of migrants, and the impact of migration on households left behind.
The results will be instrumental in understanding labour mobility, urbanisation trends, remittance flows, and the social and economic integration of migrant populations.
The data will also help assess implications of migration for inclusive growth and regional development, strengthening India's socio-economic policy framework. PTI KKS TRB
NSO proposes to conduct survey on migration, seeks comments on draft
Follow Us
New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has proposed to conduct a survey on migration during the period July 2026-June 2027.
The survey aims to generate reliable estimates on migration rates, reasons for migration, short-term migration, and other related characteristics of households and individuals across the country, an official statement said.
According to the statement, to ensure the comprehensiveness and usefulness of the forthcoming Survey on migration, the NSO has initiated the process of developing survey instruments.
The draft schedule has been uploaded on the MoSPI website for wider consultation.
Policymakers, researchers, academic institutions, and the general public are invited to review the schedule and share their feedback or suggestions on its structure, content, and coverage.
It stated that the comments and suggestions may be sent by November 30, 2025.
The draft questionnaire and feedback format can be accessed at the link provided on the MoSPI website, it informed.
Since its inception in 1950, the National Sample Survey (NSS), conducted by the NSO has been undertaking large-scale household surveys on a wide range of socio-economic subjects.
Over the decades, the NSS has become a cornerstone of official statistics, providing valuable inputs for evidence-based policymaking and capturing crucial dimensions of household consumption, employment, education, health, and other aspects of socio-economic development.
In continuation of this effort, the NSO proposes to conduct a survey on migration between July 2026 and June 2027.
The survey aims to generate reliable estimates on migration rates, reasons for migration, short-term migration, and other related characteristics of households and individuals across the country.
Migration surveys have been conducted by the NSS since the 9th round (1955), with dedicated rounds such as the 18th (1963-64) and 64th (2007-08), collecting detailed information on various aspects of migration.
More recent data on migration was collected through the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2020-21 and the Multiple Indicator Survey (2020–21).
The forthcoming Survey on Migration is expected to provide comprehensive and up-to-date data on the extent and patterns of migration -- both rural–urban and inter-state -- along with reasons for migration, duration of stay, return migration, employment and income profiles of migrants, and the impact of migration on households left behind.
The results will be instrumental in understanding labour mobility, urbanisation trends, remittance flows, and the social and economic integration of migrant populations.
The data will also help assess implications of migration for inclusive growth and regional development, strengthening India's socio-economic policy framework. PTI KKS TRB