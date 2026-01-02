*NSO releases user-friendly guide for data users New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Statistics Ministry on Friday said it has released a user guide to engage with users and communicate survey processes in a transparent and user-friendly manner to enhance informed use of unincorporated sector enterprises data.

The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has released its first-ever publication, Know Your Survey: A User Guide to the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE).

"It is the first of its kind user guide aimed at proactively engaging with users and communicating survey processes in a more transparent and user-friendly manner to enhance informed use of ASUSE data," the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said in a statement.

The publication reflects NSO's commitment to building a more informed, aware, and engaged data user community, it added. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL