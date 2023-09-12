NTC Group forays into Indonesian market

Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI) NTC Group, engaged in logistics and supply chain management, has forayed into the Indonesian market further strengthening its presence overseas, the company said on Tuesday.

NTC Group has launched operations in Jakarta besides having presence as an integrated logistics solution provider, in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Belgium, Saudi Arabia.

With the presence of its global offices, NTC excels in efficiently managing international trade and provides invaluable expertise in international freight forwarding, a company statement here said.

The foray into the Indonesian market is in alignment with the company's vision of enhancing connectivity across the Far East and beyond, it said.

"This strategic move (to set up operations in Indonesia) opens up new avenues of opportunity for businesses and individuals in Jakarta and its surrounding regions, granting them access to NTC Group's logistics and supply chain solutions," the statement said.

NTC Group founder-chairman K Chandramohan said,"we are thrilled to announce our presence in Jakarta, Indonesia. This expansion represents a significant step forward in our mission to serve our clients with excellence." "We look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the Indonesian logistics sector while continuing to provide world-standard services that our partners and clients have come to expect from us," he added. PTI VIJ SS