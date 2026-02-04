NTH inks pact with STQC for electromagnetic interference, compatibility testing of drones

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The government's National Testing House has partnered with STQC–ERTL for Electromagnetic Interference and Electromagnetic Compatibility testing of drones.

STQC (Standardisation Testing & Quality Certification Directorate) is an attached office of THE Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). ERTL (North) serves as its Electronics Regional Test Laboratory in Delhi.

"The proposed collaboration between NTH and STQC–ERTL (North) marks an important milestone in expanding NTH’s drone certification capabilities and building a robust, indigenous, and future-ready drone certification ecosystem for the nation," the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Under the MoU signed on February 2, Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) and immunity testing of drones and their subsystems will be carried out at ERTL (North) in accordance with applicable IEC 61000 / IS 14700 standards, while NTH will conduct the rest of the tests at its own premises.

The test reports generated through this collaboration will be seamlessly integrated into the Type Certification process, providing drone manufacturers -- particularly startups and MSMEs -- with a transparent, seamless, credible, and government-backed certification pathway.

The collaboration aims to address a critical regulatory requirement under the Drone Rules, 2021 and the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CSUAS), 2022, and will significantly enhance India's capability to certify safe, reliable, and globally compliant Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).