NTH successfully conducts test on 'LED Tower Mast Light' meant for tough environmental conditions

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) National Test House (NTH) has successfully conducted a customised test on the 'LED Tower Mast Light', designed for tough environmental conditions.

In an official statement, the Department of Consumer Affairs said NTH "successfully conducted a unique customised test on the 'LED Tower Mast Light', specifically designed for challenging environmental conditions, such as sub-zero, high-altitude environments and extremely hot, dusty deserts".

The tests were conducted by the Lamp and Photometric Laboratory of NTH (ER), Kolkata.

A significant component of the testing was the high-altitude test, which verified the functionality of the LED Tower Mast Light, along with the generator set, at altitudes over 1,800 metres above sea level. This test was successfully executed in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

NTH has been a distinguished scientific and technical institution serving the nation since 1912.

As India's largest multi-location and multidisciplinary central government testing laboratory, NTH operates as a subordinate office under the Department of Consumer Affairs.

NTH's primary function is to provide testing, calibration, and quality evaluation services for a wide range of industrial and consumer products, ensuring compliance with national and international standards. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL