NTPC achieves 20 pc torrefied biomass co-firing at Tanda power plant

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has achieved 20 per cent torrefied biomass co-firing at Tanda thermal plant in Uttar Pradesh.

The NTPC has established co-firing of 7-10 per cent non-torrefied biomass with coal at NTPC Dadri, a company statement said.

However, it stated that to achieve higher percentages of biomass co-firing without major modifications, the possibility of using torrefied biomass was explored by Energy Transition and Policy Research Division of NTPC Engineering.

According to the statement, the NTPC has achieved a new milestone by successfully demonstrating co-firing of 20 per cent torrefied biomass at its Unit-4 at Tanda (thermal plant) in Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative, it said, was a first of its kind in the Indian power sector, showcasing NTPC's commitment to decarbonising existing coal-fired fleets and advancing towards net-zero emission targets.

Torrefied biomass, produced by heating biomass in the absence of oxygen, exhibits characteristics akin to coal, making it suitable for higher co-firing percentages without significant system modifications.

The Gross Calorific Value (GCV) and cost of torrefied biomass pellets are currently equivalent to that of imported coal.

The NTPC's endeavour towards decarbonisation includes exploring biomass co-firing in both existing and new coal power plants, the company said.

Each per cent of biomass co-firing has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by approximately the same percentage. Additionally, biomass co-firing also mitigates air pollution caused by direct burning of stubble in the fields by the farmers, it said.