NTPC aims for 40 MMT coal production in FY25

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has set a 40 million metric tonnes (MMT) coal production target from its captive mines for 2024-25.

The ambitious target will help NTPC achieve a significant 17 per cent year-on-year growth in captive coal production, an NTPC statement said.

According to the statement, NTPC has set a target of 40 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal production from its captive mines for FY25.

This will fulfil over 15 per cent of coal requirement through captive mines in FY25. Thereby, strengthening fuel security for the power major, it added.

The company has achieved a coal despatch of 34.15 MMT, and the production stood at 34.38 MMT at the end of March 31, 2024.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies.

These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training, and implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems.

These initiatives have played a vital role in optimising operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring the safety of the workforce, the statement said.

The company will continue to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to enhance its performance and support the nation's energy goals, it added. PTI KKS BAL BAL