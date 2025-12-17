NTPC announces commercial operations of Nokh, Khavda solar projects

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) NTPC on Wednesday announced commissioning of commercial operations of 243.66 MW capacity of 1,255-MW solar project at Khavda in Gujarat.

"...capacity of 243.66 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project under CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche-III in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC Limited, through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited, w.e.f. 00:00 hours of December 17, 2025," it said in a regulatory filing.

The power major also announced the start of commercial operations of 78 MW of the 735 MW (3x235 MW) Nokh Solar PV Project in Rajasthan, effective Thursday.

In another filing, NTPC arm NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) also announced the commercial operation of part 37.925 MW capacity of the 300 MW Khavda solar energy project located in Gujarat under the 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project from Thursday.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity will cross the 85,540 MW mark at the group level.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation player, catering to the country's one/fourth electricity demand alone through conventional and renewable sources. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL