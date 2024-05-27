NTPC appoints Akhilesh Singh as new head of Bongaigaon unit

Guwahati, May 27 (PTI) State-run power major NTPC on Monday said it has appointed Akhilesh Singh as the Business Unit Head of its Bongaigaon plant in Assam.

Singh, who was previously heading the company's 1,600-MW Lara unit in Chhattisgarh, has succeeded K C Muraleedharan, who has been relocated to NTPC Dadri as Head of Project, NTPC said in a release.

The new Bongaigaon Head, who took charge on Monday, has rich exposure to working in NTPC's largest power stations at Rihand and Vindhyachal, where he played a pivotal role in overseeing operational efficiency and excellence, it said.

"During the long association of over 30 years, Singh contributed a lot to achieving a greater height in the O&M Performance of various stations of NTPC. Singh joined NTPC as an Executive Trainee in 1993 after having a degree in Electrical Engineering from Bhagalpur University," the release said.

In his new capacity, Singh will be responsible for coordinating all activities at NTPC Bongaigaon in Assam which boasts a generating capacity of 750 MW, it added. PTI TR TR NN